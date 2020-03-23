Celebrities Hit by the Coronavirus

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein have joined the growing list of the rich, famous and powerful hit by the coronavirus.

Here is a roundup:

- Politics -

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive, although there are "no concerns for his health" the palace said on March 19.

Michel Barnier, who leads EU negotiations with Britain on Brexit, announced in a Twitter video on March 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in isolation since March 13 after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive.

Members of governments in several countries -- Australia, Brazil, Britain, Burkina Faso, France, Iran, Morocco, Norway, Poland and Spain -- have been infected.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided on Sunday to quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi went into self-quarantine Saturday after a visit to neighbouring Namibia, which has three coronavirus cases.

- Arts -

Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele, known as the "King of Soukous", a high-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba, died in Paris on Thursday of the coronavirus, aged 67.

Spanish opera star Domingo said Sunday he had tested positive, adding he was "in good health".

Cameroonian jazz star Manu Dibango, 86, was admitted to a French hospital suffering from the virus, his official Facebook page said on March 18, adding he was "resting well and calmly recovering".

Hollywood producer Weinstein, in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault, has also tested positive, US media reported on Sunday.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, said on Monday they were doing better after nearly two weeks quarantine in Australia.

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus and gone into self-isolation.

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who lives in northern Spain, also has the virus and is in hospital. He felt the first symptoms on February 25.

- Sport -

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday aged 76, three days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus

In Italy several players at Juventus are infected, including France's 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentinian attacker Paulo Dybala.

As a precautionary measure their teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has been in isolation for several days.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his footballer son Daniel announced they were positive Saturday.

At Fiorentina, another top Italian club, 10 players are infected.

In England, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive.

In 12 days at least 14 players from the NBA have tested positive, including Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Most of them have said they are without symptoms according to NBA boss Adam Silver.