Govt. to Adopt Expat Return Mechanism Tuesday after Berri Warning

It has been confirmed that the government will approve a mechanism for bringing home expats during Tuesday’s cabinet session, after Speaker Nabih Berri threatened to suspend his ministers’ participation in Hassan Diab’s administration, media reports said.

“After Berri escalated his stance against the government over its reluctance to bring back the Lebanese who want to return from abroad, the government responded by distributing invitations to ministers to hold a cabinet session Tuesday afternoon to discuss the suggestions related to the return of the Lebanese from abroad,” An-Nahar newspaper reported on Sunday.

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil meanwhile criticized “political and populist overbidding in this file,” in an apparent jab at Berri.

Urging a “safe mechanism” for returning willing expats amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bassil called for “giving the government a limited grace period for specifying this mechanism.”

According to An-Nahar, discussions have started on how embassies should prepare lists of those wanting to return before Lebanon organizes flights via Middle East Airlines to capitals still allowing such evacuation flights.

“Medical checkups and quick tests will also be held for the returnees and there are talks over finding them obligatory quarantine centers through renting hotels or large complexes for a period of two weeks that follows their arrival in Beirut," An-Nahar added.