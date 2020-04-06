Mobile version

Norway Says It Has Virus Outbreak 'Under Control'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 April 2020, 18:12
W460

Norway's government said Monday it considered the coronavirus outbreak to be "under control" in the country.

It said the reproduction rate of the disease -- the number of new people infected by each patient with the virus -- had fallen to 0.7. 

That was down from 2.5 when containment measures such as closing public spaces and banning sports and cultural events were introduced in mid-March. 

"This means that we have brought the coronavirus infection under control," Health Minister Bent Hoie told reporters.

SourceAgence France Presse
Health
