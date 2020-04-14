Aoun Strongly Opposed to Any Deposits 'Haircut'

President Michel Aoun is strongly opposed to any bank deposits “haircut,” Baabda sources have said.

“He does not intend to accept any haircut and he had recently informed the parties concerned of his rejection, but he will not wade into the ongoing controversy over this issue or into the campaigns that are targeting the government,” the sources said in remarks published Tuesday in several local newspapers.

“He does not take populist stances, especially that the haircut issue has not been raised by the government, which has not proposed any suggestion about it,” the sources added.

“It is totally out of the question that President Aoun could accept a haircut,” the sources stressed.