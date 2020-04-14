Aoun Strongly Opposed to Any Deposits 'Haircut'
President Michel Aoun is strongly opposed to any bank deposits “haircut,” Baabda sources have said.
“He does not intend to accept any haircut and he had recently informed the parties concerned of his rejection, but he will not wade into the ongoing controversy over this issue or into the campaigns that are targeting the government,” the sources said in remarks published Tuesday in several local newspapers.
“He does not take populist stances, especially that the haircut issue has not been raised by the government, which has not proposed any suggestion about it,” the sources added.
“It is totally out of the question that President Aoun could accept a haircut,” the sources stressed.
The money the banks (owned by politicians) to the BDL at an interest rate of 30% should be the main issue addressed here. At the very least, the accumulation of the interests should be deducted from the debt and as a regular citizen I wouldn’t mind getting a haircut on the accumulation of the interests I benefited over the years. Thus, no one would keep their profits and we would recover our initial money or what’s left of it.
Then, phase two would be to jail the bank owners and the BDL president and Vice Presidents for conniving and ripping everyone off.