UNIFIL Support to Curb COVID-19 Spread Continues

Donations from UNIFIL peacekeepers continued with various medical and personal protective equipment handed to their host communities in south Lebanon in their collective efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, a press release said.

The peacekeeping mission’s Spanish, French and Ghanaian peacekeepers handed out those life-saving items within their respective areas of responsibility.

During a ceremony in Suq al Khan in south-eastern Lebanon, representatives of Hasbaya Caza and Al Arkoub Union of Municipalities received 5,000 surgical masks, 5,000 gloves, 20 full face shields, 18 protective suits and 1,000 protective caps were handed over.