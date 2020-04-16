Oil Giant Shell Vows to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, matching a commitment by rival BP.

"Society's expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change. Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. Society, and our customers, expect nothing less," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.