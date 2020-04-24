Higher Defense Council Recommends 5-Phase Reopening Plan

The Higher Defense Council on Friday recommended a five-phase plan to reopen the country and end the coronavirus lockdown.

The first phase would begin on April 27, the second on May 4, the third on May 11, the fourth on May 25 and the fifth on June 8, the Council said.

"It is up to Cabinet to specify the economic activities that would be allowed to resume gradually according to the aforementioned phases and in line with specific conditions based on the following standards: contact intensity, number of contacts, (distancing) modification potential, priority level and potential risk," the Council added.

It also asked all military and security agencies to be strict in suppressing violations in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to leaked details of the plan, the first phase involves the reopening of the food and agriculture sectors, small and retail shops, sweets shops, hotels, some factories and the electricity and water sectors.

The second phase will see the reopening of the remaining factories, restaurants and cafes (30% capacity, no shisha), children parks, outdoors sports courts, barber and hairdressing shops and car repair shops.

The third phase will entail the reopening of nurseries (below 3 years), institutions for people with special needs, Casino du Liban (70% capacity for gambling, 30% for restaurants) and car agencies.

The fourth will meanwhile witness the resumption of the Brevet and Baccalaureate classes at schools, the reopening of universities, malls and shopping centers while allowing cafes and restaurants to raise their capacity from 30 to 50%.

The fifth and last phase will see the reopening of nurseries (3 to 6 years), schools and vocational institutes, pubs, nightclubs, touristic sites, pools, beaches and promenades, gyms and spas, museums, theaters, cinemas, places of worship, religious events, construction sites and entertainment centers (50% capacity) while buses and planes will be allowed to operate.

Conference halls and concert and festival venues will meanwhile remain closed "until further notice."

Health Minister Hamad Hasan told the Defense Council that the government's measures have spared the country a health crisis but noted that the preparedness of the health sector will continue.

"There is a constant need to provide hospitals with the necessary equipment and to maintain PCR tests to reach 75,000 tests according to the international standards," Hasan added, expecting the results of these tests to be ready by May 10 at the latest.