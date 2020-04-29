Turkey Vows to 'Defend' Tripoli against Haftar 'Dictatorship'

Turkey on Wednesday accused Libya's strongman Khalifa Haftar of seeking to "create a military dictatorship" and vowed to "defend" the government in Tripoli.

The oil-rich North African nation has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of long-time dictator Moamer Gadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.

Haftar, who controls swathes of eastern Libya and in April last year launched an offensive to seize Tripoli, said on Monday that his self-styled army had "accepted the will of the people and its mandate."

Turkey's foreign ministry denounced the claim.

"With this announcement, Haftar has once again demonstrated that he does not seek a political solution to the crisis in Libya, does not support international efforts in this regard... and aims to create a military dictatorship in the country," it said.

Turkey backs Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord in the capital Tripoli, and has dispatched troops and pro-Turkish Syrian fighters there.

The ministry urged the international community to "respond, without further delay, to this person, who undoubtedly exposed his intention to establish a junta regime in Libya."

And it assured in a statement that Turkey would "definitely continue to stand by the brotherly Libyan people in defending the Government of National Accord and all other legitimate institutions of Libya."