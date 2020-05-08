Syrian Fighters Upping Attacks on Civilians during Pandemic, Says UN
The UN human rights chief on Friday accused the Islamic State group and other factions in Syria of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to step up violence on civilians, describing the situation as a "ticking time-bomb".
"Various parties to the conflict in Syria, including ISIL, appear to view the global focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to regroup and inflict violence on the population," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
"The deteriorating situation is a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored."
Comments 0