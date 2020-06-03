June 6 Demo to Reportedly Raise Voice against Hizbullah Arms

There are preparations to “openly voice slogans against illegal arms in Saturday's demo,” MTV has quoted security reports as saying.

“The protest will not be limited to social demands, or known demands such as early parliamentary polls, combating corruption or the government's resignation. A major slogan will be its highlight, which is the rejection of Hizbullah's weapons and the call for handing them over to the state,” the reports said.

A “prominent political leader allied to Hizbullah” meanwhile told MTV that Saturday's protest in downtown Beirut is “coordinated with Lebanese figures who support the move from abroad, specifically from the United States.”

According to media reports, activists from the October 17 uprising will take part in the demo in addition to others who support the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party. Al-Mustaqbal Movement has meanwhile distanced itself from the planned rally.

A number of activists had rallied outside the Justice Palace and voiced slogans against Hizbullah's arms in recent days.