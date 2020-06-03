June 6 Demo to Reportedly Raise Voice against Hizbullah Arms
There are preparations to “openly voice slogans against illegal arms in Saturday's demo,” MTV has quoted security reports as saying.
“The protest will not be limited to social demands, or known demands such as early parliamentary polls, combating corruption or the government's resignation. A major slogan will be its highlight, which is the rejection of Hizbullah's weapons and the call for handing them over to the state,” the reports said.
A “prominent political leader allied to Hizbullah” meanwhile told MTV that Saturday's protest in downtown Beirut is “coordinated with Lebanese figures who support the move from abroad, specifically from the United States.”
According to media reports, activists from the October 17 uprising will take part in the demo in addition to others who support the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party. Al-Mustaqbal Movement has meanwhile distanced itself from the planned rally.
A number of activists had rallied outside the Justice Palace and voiced slogans against Hizbullah's arms in recent days.
They can demonstrate all they want, the politicians and journalists can demand it as well, but unfortunately it's never going to happen voluntarily. The decision to lay their arms is not in dahyieh, but in Tehran. To kill a snake you have to cut off the head.
Unfortunately our country has fallen prey to the party of weapons and berri their sidekick. The grand intellectuals, statesmen and thinkers of lebanon of the 60s and 70s are replaced by war thugs, and petty iranian stooges. And the shia in lebanon breed yet more children to vote en masse for these warlods who in turn get them employed in useless state jobs. Vicious circle.
The rest of us are just bystanders at best and collateral damage at worst.
I’m already super mega depressed.... but you you just took my depression to a whole new level. Thank you!
Obviously, your assessment is spot on... everything is so hopeless.
Libanaisresilient.
Of course I will be frustrated when Charles Malek is replaced with Nabih Berri and fir2it 16 is replaced by an iranian militia.
When the country which had the 15th gdp/ha in the world became the 115th and when berri the lifelong king of lebanon employs all those useless blokes in the state and raises their salary on our account, bankrupts the state, makes people lose their life work then blames the banks.
Where do u see a silver lining. Tell me.
Lebanon NEVER was "#15" in the world per capita GDP!!! It was 10 times more corrupt than now and controlled by a few wealthy crony capitalists. When I was a child ONLY the wealthy owned vehicles and the living standards where worst than now even though we now have a pandemic.
Hezbollah is stronger militarily than the LAF. If anyone gives up their arms it will be LAF when Hezbollah decides to take them.
The Zionists in occupied Palestine and America want total impunity to Israeli aggression and domination of Lebanon. The Resistance is standing in the way.
Big john corruption in the 60’s was incredibly law. Corrupted people were judged and jailed. For instance the sister of général Boustany was judged and jailed and Boustany resigned. There was a flourishing middle class. The lebanese pound was so strong. Those days are a dream now.