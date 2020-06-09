Mobile version

Palestinian PM Submits 'Counter-Proposal' to Trump Plan

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 June 2020, 15:33
Palestinians have submitted a response to the US Mideast plan which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Tuesday.

"We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago," he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.

He said that it proposed the creation of a "sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized" with "minor modifications of borders where necessary."

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Missing phillipo 09 June 2020, 18:21

They could have done that over 20 years ago, but Arafat and then Abu Mazen refused to establish their independent state in over 90% of the West Bank.
Doing it now, with so many Israeli settlements in the area is just a complete waste of time, especially with they trying to proclaim the eastern part of the unified city of Jerusalem as their capital. They know quite well that not a single PA official or foreign ambassador to the state would be allowed to step foot in that city.

