Palestinian PM Submits 'Counter-Proposal' to Trump Plan
Palestinians have submitted a response to the US Mideast plan which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Tuesday.
"We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago," he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.
He said that it proposed the creation of a "sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized" with "minor modifications of borders where necessary."
They could have done that over 20 years ago, but Arafat and then Abu Mazen refused to establish their independent state in over 90% of the West Bank.
Doing it now, with so many Israeli settlements in the area is just a complete waste of time, especially with they trying to proclaim the eastern part of the unified city of Jerusalem as their capital. They know quite well that not a single PA official or foreign ambassador to the state would be allowed to step foot in that city.