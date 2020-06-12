Report: Salameh Still Enjoys Berri's Support amid Calls for Firing Him

Several parties who are part of Hassan Diab’s government have called for sacking Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh over the unprecedented currency crash and the subsequent protests, media reports said.

“As angry protesters were chanting slogans overnight, political forces taking part in the government were hold consultations under two titles: preventing the government’s downfall and the need to address the dollar crisis,” al-Akhbar newspaper, which is close to Hizbullah, reported on Friday.

“The need to fire Salameh was raised by several parties who are part of the government,” the daily said.

But “Speaker Nabih Berri has not yet given up his support for Salameh and he prefers that Prime Minister Hassan Diab pressure the central bank governor to control the exchange rate,” al-Akhbar said.

It also reported that there are disagreements over who should succeed Salameh.