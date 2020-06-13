Diab: Attempts to Overthrow the Government Have Failed
Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the attempts to “overthrow” his government have “failed,” and accused some parties, without naming them, of instigating protests and drowning the country into a crippling economic crisis.
"We have faced all slander campaigns that led to ridiculous results. This government has achieved a lot but some do not want to acknowledge that. Their attempts to overthrow the government have failed," said Diab in a televised statement addressing the Lebanese.
"They have drowned the country in crises that led to the country's collapse. The mood of the people has changed, and the government has become trusted by citizens, which seems to have bothered many who bet on its failure, and since that time, lies and personal targets have not stopped," said the PM.
"There are many examples of a systematic campaign organized by parties known by the name, is it not enough that they flooded the country with the huge debts that caused the financial collapse we are living in?" added the PM in reference to the policies of former governments.
Diab added saying that "some have tried again to pump rumors and push people to the street. They want to prevent the government from removing the rubble under which corruption is hidden. Their coup attempt has failed."
دياب: بعد أقل من شهر بدء اللبنانيون يلمسون الجدية والإصرار والتصميم لهذه الحكومة مجتمعة وعلى مستوى وزرائها منفردة وأصبحت تنال ثقة اللبنانيين
On which planet does this minion live????????????????!
دياب: ألا يكفي انهم أغرقوا البلد بالديون الهائلة التي تسببت بالانهيار المالي الذي نعيشه؟۔
Have you talked to Bassil? Have you asked him how much the electricity file alone cost the Lebanese taxpayers?
Lol, he got his playbook from kizb on 'managing' the crisis-- blame the problems on unnamed, but known elements.
And lol at achievements.