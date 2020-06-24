Mobile version

Italy Approves Guarantee for 6.3-Billion-Euro Fiat Chrysler Loan

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 June 2020, 20:13
W460

Italy gave the green light Wednesday to providing a state guarantee for a 6.3-billion-euro ($7.1 billion) loan to Fiat Chrysler as the automaker struggles with the impact of the coronavirus.

The loan, which includes conditions not to relocate or cut jobs as the firm merges with French rival PSA, is "an operation that aims to preserve and reinforce the Italian auto industry," said Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri in a statement.

SourceAgence France Presse
Business
Comments 0