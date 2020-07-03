Report: Hizbullah Still Backing Diab, Aoun Won't Accept Hariri's Return

Prime Minister Hassan Diab has inquired about Hizbullah’s stance on the reports and statements suggesting that the government’s departure is imminent and has been told that his government will stay in the foreseeable future, highly-informed sources said.

He was told that he should seek instant solutions that can “ease the popular tensions on the streets to prevent a deterioration,” the sources added in remarks to the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper published Friday.

The sources noted that Industry Minister Imad Hoballah’s statement from the Grand Serail on Thursday had properly reflected Hizbullah’s stance, which is still “clinging to Diab’s government and offering it a cover in the face of the pressures it is being subjected to.”

As for Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli’s meetings in Ain el-Tineh and the Center House and his calls for changing the government, the sources linked Ferzli’s drive to a deterioration in his relation with Free Patriotic Movement leader Jebran Bassil.

Diab has been also told that President Michel Aoun “will not, under any circumstances, accept to sign the decree of a government led by Hariri, because he would signing the decree of his tenure’s end with his own hand,” the sources added.

The sources also revealed that Aoun had recently dispatched his adviser Salim Jreissati to ex-PM Najib Miqati to explore his stance on the possibility of him forming a government containing Bassil.

Jreissati was told that Miqati “is not ready to endorse such a proposal,” the sources added.