Champions League Final Eight Set to be Played behind Closed Doors

The final eight of this season's Champions League in Lisbon is set to go ahead behind closed doors after UEFA confirmed Thursday that all matches in European competitions would be played without spectators "until further notice."

The decision also affects the four outstanding last 16, second-leg matches, as well as the remainder of this season's Europa League and the women's Champions League final eight, to be played in Spain in August.

"In light of the current situation, the UEFA Executive Committee felt it prudent to conclude that UEFA matches should take place behind closed doors until further notice," European football's governing body said in a statement.