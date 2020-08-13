Abbas Calls 'Urgent Meeting' of Palestinian Leadership
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called an "urgent meeting" of his top officials Thursday after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties, in exchange for Israel suspending West Bank annexation plans.
According to a statement carried on the official WAFA news agency, the Palestinian Authority will announce its position on the deal following the meeting.
0014 August 2020, 07:38
You have been acting as a police force for the occupation for many years. What do you expect, fool? The least you should do is dissolve The PNA.