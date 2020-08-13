Mobile version

Abbas Calls 'Urgent Meeting' of Palestinian Leadership

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 August 2020, 21:58
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called an "urgent meeting" of his top officials Thursday after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties, in exchange for Israel suspending West Bank annexation plans. 

According to a statement carried on the official WAFA news agency, the Palestinian Authority will announce its position on the deal following the meeting. 

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 3
Thumb canadianleb 13 August 2020, 22:44

to do what you are a disgrace to the Palestinians

Reply Report
Missing levant 14 August 2020, 02:16

what another impotent Arab leader.

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 14 August 2020, 07:38

You have been acting as a police force for the occupation for many years. What do you expect, fool? The least you should do is dissolve The PNA.

Reply Report