Bahrain Welcomes UAE-Israel Deal as Boosting Peace
Bahrain on Thursday welcomed the landmark UAE-Israel deal to normalize relations, saying that it boosted prospects for peace in the Middle East.
"This historic step will contribute to strengthening stability and peace in the region," the government said in a statement on the national news agency.
Comments 2
0213 August 2020, 22:13
Hope you're next.
At this rate which will be that last Arab country to establish relations with Israel - you guessed right, Lebanon.
0014 August 2020, 01:53
The world is dealing with Covid-19 Lebanon and the Middle East/Arab world are dealing with iran. iranian filth will take a while to eradicate but today is the first day of the end of the satanic iranian regime.