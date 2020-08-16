Mobile version

Iran Daily Says Israel Deal Makes UAE 'Legitimate Target'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 August 2020, 11:25
An ultraconservative Iranian newspaper said on Saturday that the United Arab Emirates' decision to normalize ties with Israel has made it a "legitimate target" for pro-Tehran forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal between Israel and the UAE on Thursday, in a move welcomed by allies of the United States and Israel but denounced by Iran, Turkey and the Palestinians.

The Kayhan daily, considered to be the mouthpiece of ultraconservatives in Iran, said the agreement was a "betrayal" of the Palestinian cause.

"The UAE's great betrayal of the Palestinian people and its signing of an agreement to normalise relations with the Zionist regime, if it has only one result, it will be to turn this small, rich country heavily dependent on security into a legitimate and easy target for the resistance," Kayhan said in a front-page commentary.

The deal reached with the UAE is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab state.

As part of the agreement, Israel pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that did not mean it was abandoning plans to one day annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.

Iran's government has strongly condemned the agreement.

The move was an act of "strategic stupidity from Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly strengthen the resistance axis in the region," the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The UAE downgraded ties with Iran in 2016 amid fierce rivalry between its ally Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic.

But their relations had appeared to be on the mend in recent months, with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif holding rare talks with his UAE counterpart only last week.

Thumb thepatriot 16 August 2020, 11:34

Only a Terrorist state can talk like this... Iranians are loosing it...

Missing opinion101 16 August 2020, 11:46

until the iranian people are free the iranian gov has no right to comment on anything outside their borders when they are hated so much within

Go to hell Iranian government and free your people

Thumb ansarullah 16 August 2020, 13:44

God bless the Islamic Republic of Iran and hezbollah for making the UAE a legitimate target for freedom loving and resisting forces.

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 16 August 2020, 14:28

Why doesn't Iran attack Israel instead of attacking the countries that make peace with Israel?

Thumb bronco 16 August 2020, 15:22

excellent question lubnani, i wonder if their supporters ever ask the same question

Thumb eli-g 16 August 2020, 16:22

That cannot be true. My God, Iraaaan is a peaceful country never interfered with any of its neighbooors.vhat is this talk about iraaan?tsk tsk.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 16 August 2020, 18:53

This is all BS! UAE is the no 1 trading partner of Iran.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 16 August 2020, 20:55

I made a mistake. UAE is the 3rd largest trading partner for Iran

Thumb scorpyonn 17 August 2020, 07:44

Someone needs to make Iran the ONLY legitimate target that needs to be destroyed off the face of this planet. We will have a lot more peace after that.

Missing bigjohn 17 August 2020, 09:00

The despot of the UAE thinks the colonial ethnic cleansing apartheid settler terrorist Zionist entity is going to help save him from his people, but he will fail just like the Shah of Iran. You see the only way you can have peace is for Israel to be renamed Palestine and the Palestinian majority are returned to their homeland because Israel and the puppet Arab regimes cannot ”destroy“ all the indigenous population of hundreds of millions of people. Your Israeli criminal existence is a crime. Why don’t you and your 10 different names on this website come to Lebanon and the Lebanese people will show you again how much we hate you, terrorist.

Missing bigjohn 17 August 2020, 09:07

Do you want to have peace with the Arab world or their oppressors? If you want peace with the People then you need to renounce Nazi Zionism and ask for the Palestinian natives to go back to their homes. The Natives are not fooled so stop begging for acceptance criminal beggar.

Missing levant 17 August 2020, 10:05

go count rockets and watch centrifuges spin bigjohn after popping a few hizbi made captagon pills. That's all your like is good for.

