Hariri Speech to Reveal Stance on Govt., Berri Backs His Return

Ex-PM Saad Hariri’s speech after the issuance of verdicts in Rafik Hariri’s assassination case on Tuesday is expected to reveal his stance on the latest developments and the issue of the formation of a new government, media reports said.

Hariri, who will travel to The Hague Monday along with a delegation to attend the verdict announcement session, will voice “a very important and critical stance,” Annahar newspaper reported Monday.

“The attention will be focused on ex-PM Saad Hariri’s stance as to the developments related to the formation of a new government and the designation of a new premier,” the daily said.

Asharq al-Awsat newspaper meanwhile reported that Speaker Nabih Berri had voiced support for Hariri’s return as premier during his talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Zarif was perhaps surprised by the endorsement,” the daily added.