STL Specifies Importance of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. Case

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 August 2020, 11:12
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon shared a video on Saturday with media outlets in which the STL Spokesperson talked about the importance and relevance of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. case.

Thumb thepatriot 22 August 2020, 12:19

Ebola is a MURDEROUS Secterian Militia!

Missing kazan 22 August 2020, 14:16

Every region in Lebanon has its "Zaim" , and the people of each region consider the "Zaim" as more important than the government; the 'Zaims" and their dynasty consider their region as their kingdom. Therefore the Lebanese do not feel belonging to one nation.This means as long as these 'Zaims" are present ,the STL judgement won't deter future political killings in Lebanon.

Missing kazan 22 August 2020, 15:13

Needless to say the inequality created the warlords and not the other way round.

Thumb hakawati 22 August 2020, 17:32

The bunglers from STL will need even more money in the next few years. This is how they secure a fat pension.

Thumb hakwaji 22 August 2020, 20:21

you talk too much

Thumb s.o.s 22 August 2020, 21:12

Awta min heik, ma fioush!

