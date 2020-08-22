STL Specifies Importance of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. Case
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon shared a video on Saturday with media outlets in which the STL Spokesperson talked about the importance and relevance of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. case.
Comments 6
0022 August 2020, 14:16
Every region in Lebanon has its "Zaim" , and the people of each region consider the "Zaim" as more important than the government; the 'Zaims" and their dynasty consider their region as their kingdom. Therefore the Lebanese do not feel belonging to one nation.This means as long as these 'Zaims" are present ,the STL judgement won't deter future political killings in Lebanon.
4022 August 2020, 17:32
The bunglers from STL will need even more money in the next few years. This is how they secure a fat pension.