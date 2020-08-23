Report: Berri in Contact with Macron, Exerting Efforts 'in All Directions'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is exerting efforts “in all directions” in a bid to facilitate the formation of a new government, a media report said.

“Berri communicates with French President Emmanuel Macron every now and then, and the latter called him in the wake of his (Berri’s) meeting with President Michel Aoun,” a parliamentary source told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

Prominent al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile told the daily that ex-PM Saad Hariri “has not proposed himself as a candidate for the premiership.”

“He therefore has nothing to do with the conclusions suggesting that someone is trying to promote his nomination or to convince a certain figure of endorsing his candidacy,” the sources said.

According to media reports, Berri and Hizbullah are in favor of Hariri’s return as premier while the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Free Patriotic Movement are opposed to such a possibility.