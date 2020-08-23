Report: Berri in Contact with Macron, Exerting Efforts 'in All Directions'
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is exerting efforts “in all directions” in a bid to facilitate the formation of a new government, a media report said.
“Berri communicates with French President Emmanuel Macron every now and then, and the latter called him in the wake of his (Berri’s) meeting with President Michel Aoun,” a parliamentary source told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
Prominent al-Mustaqbal Movement sources meanwhile told the daily that ex-PM Saad Hariri “has not proposed himself as a candidate for the premiership.”
“He therefore has nothing to do with the conclusions suggesting that someone is trying to promote his nomination or to convince a certain figure of endorsing his candidacy,” the sources said.
According to media reports, Berri and Hizbullah are in favor of Hariri’s return as premier while the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Free Patriotic Movement are opposed to such a possibility.
There is a communication problem in this country, the people and the rest of the world ask for government change, and the result is that they change all chairs in all key positions and they keeep the same people . In their mindset and conscience they made major breakthrough changes.
Doesn’t anyone notice that world leaders are talking mostly to our thieving political establishment and really goes to show you the world cares not for us but to maintain the status quo ... wallah depressing....
Zero hope...
lebcan you are correct. What needs to happen is for the people to realize this and take action into their own hands. Storm the homes of these crooks and either hang them are hold them over for trail. If the soldiers wake up and realize what they are protecting and side with the protesters it will be over in days. So if that doesn't happen we will go from bad to worse...
Why would Macron speak to a criminal dictator gangster thief? Is this some fake news?
Correct 100%. I am not even sure how he replaced Syed Sadr to start with. Syed Sadr's dream when he established the Amal Movement was never meant for it to become what it has become today.
Macron instead of talking to him about formation of a government should asking him and telling him why is he still in power after 30 years in the same position and should lead by example and retire from politics altogether.