Israeli Strikes on Syria Kill 11, One a Civilian

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 September 2020, 08:13
Israeli strikes on Syria killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday in a new toll. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which had previously put the toll from Monday's strikes at five, said Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were among those killed in the attack on positions south of Damascus. 

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Missing un520 01 September 2020, 08:43

Nasrallah is not in a hurry? Israel keeps chippin away the terrorist block while an impotent leader down in the sewers of Dahiyeh is content with barking every now and then.

Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2020, 15:35

How many dead terrorists funded by Iran?

Thumb fat_dania 01 September 2020, 16:09

Yi 3lek shu sauvage. Bravo!

Missing levant 01 September 2020, 16:23

gotta love a good news story amongst all this doom and gloom. :)

Missing cedars 01 September 2020, 16:50

Nasrallah going on tv today to mourn and threaten again..that's how they fill al manar tv time..

