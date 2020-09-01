Israeli Strikes on Syria Kill 11, One a Civilian
Israeli strikes on Syria killed one civilian, three government troops and seven allied foreign fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday in a new toll.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which had previously put the toll from Monday's strikes at five, said Iran-backed paramilitary fighters were among those killed in the attack on positions south of Damascus.
Comments 5
0401 September 2020, 08:43
Nasrallah is not in a hurry? Israel keeps chippin away the terrorist block while an impotent leader down in the sewers of Dahiyeh is content with barking every now and then.
0201 September 2020, 16:50
Nasrallah going on tv today to mourn and threaten again..that's how they fill al manar tv time..