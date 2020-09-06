Turkey 'Disappointed' by Kosovo's Move to Recognize Israel
Turkey on Sunday voiced disappointment over majority-Muslim Kosovo's decision to recognize Israel and set up its mission in Jerusalem.
A vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, Turkey became one of the first countries to recognize Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.
"Even the thought by Kosovo officials of taking such a step -- which is a clear violation of international law -- is disappointing," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called on the Kosovo leadership to avoid such steps that would harm the legal status of Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Serbia will become the first European country to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem.
Kosovo will also set up its Israel mission in Jerusalem and in exchange earn Israel's recognition, as it seeks to further legitimize its statehood.
Those decisions came out of a U.S.-brokered agreement between the two Balkan rivals.
In a separate statement late Saturday, the Turkish foreign ministry said it was also "deeply concerned" by Serbia's move.
Israel seized control of East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in moves never recognized by the international community.
Israel considers the city its undivided capital, but Palestinians see the mostly Arab eastern part of Jerusalem, including the Old City with its holy sites, as the illegally occupied capital of their future state.
The United States in December 2017 recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and shifted its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city, sparking Palestinian outrage.
Who the heck is the Turkish dictator to demand from any other country to not establish relations with another country. Apart from deciding that Ankara is the capital of Turkey who is he to tell other countries which city is, and which is not, their capital.
Even in this article, nowhere is it stated that the "Palestians" demand West Jerusalem as elonging to them.
Erdogan (an authoritarian leader but democratically elected and not a dictator) is disappointed that Kosovo is establishing relations with a state that expelled millions from their homeland and occupies millions more and phillipo is outraged. Yet Phillipo is a paid mouthpiece of a state that denies millions of Palestinians their basic human rights, robbed them of their homes, properties and rights. That, he has no problems with.
Trump is bribing and pressuring countries to recognize the criminal Zionist entity or to move their embassies to Jerusalem so he can win Florida in the elections in November by showing he is more Israeli than the Israelis to the large older Jewish population in Florida. Jews usually vote for the Democratic party and he won Florida in 2016 by a very small margin. He is trying to get older Jews to vote for him because he needs to win that state to win his reelection in 2016. After the November Elections Trump will no longer care about pandering to the Pro-Israel vote that much and Biden was opposed to moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, which means that the Embassies will be moving back to Tel Abib and some countries will renege on recognition.
BTW, The Palestinians and Arabs will ONLY recognize West Jerusalem belonging to Israel IF Israel recognizes that ALL East Arab East Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians and given back to the Palestinians. The Israeli enemy occupation claims that ALL of Jerusalem belongs to Israel, which it occupies. Also, there will NEVER be a 2 state solution that is separate and unequal because the indigenous Palestinians like ANY other nation will NEVER accept the colonial entity to have more rights than them, which is Apartheid. It will take years, but the international community will not continue to support a decreasing Jewish minority APARTHEID control over Palestine for long as the Christian and Muslim Arab majority will continue to increase without the return of Palestinian refugees.
Serbia did NOT announce that they will definitely move the Embassy next year. It was announced by the US. The Serbs did that to get something from the US and they can always change it.