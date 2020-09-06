Aoun Reportedly Insisting on 24-Seat 'Techno-Political Govt.'
President Michel Aoun is still insisting on the formation of a 24-minister “techno-political government,” media reports said.
“Efforts are underway to convince the PM-designate of this approach,” informed sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.
MP Qassem Hashem of the Development and Liberation bloc meanwhile told the daily that “contacts and consultations are ongoing at all levels.”
“The likely number of ministers will be 24,” he added.
Al-Anbaa meanwhile said that “all leaked information suggests that things have returned to square one.”
“The political forces competing for shares are again trying to impose their conditions on the PM-designate, who has expressed his dismay over this approach,” the newspaper added.
According to reports, PM-designate Mustafa Adib prefers the formation of a small government of 14 or 16 ministers. He also wants its members to be “political moderates or non-provocative figures.”
He does not want the ministers to be “members of political parties,” the reports said.
I hope , for a change, that this PM will tell them i do it my way, if you don't accept let's not waste time i resign now.
Aoun the clown Yet again is as cluless as a clown can be!!! this guy needs to be the first to hang!!!
Nothing like that has ever worked here, so why not try it again? Aoun just resign--you aren't fit to lead a country, an army or even a household.
Either technocrats or politicians. Can't be a mixture, otherwise it will simply be another disaster for Lebanon.
The new PM is correct, either I form the government I want, or I go home.
Why is the President interfering or at least trying to?
Who the hell gave you a right to comment on Lebanese domestic affairs or the privilege to be on a Lebanese website...you are boycotted! Tell your settler government "technocrats or politicians". Actually, it is better you go back to Argentina or what the hell you came from you criminal thief.
24 Ministers for what? The country is broke. Even at the best of times for such a small country there should not be more than 10 Ministries. if the PM is appointed and then forced to accept the others candidates for the portfolios/ministries, then what kind of role a PM has? Might as well just scrap it and go full Executive President.
I urge you friends to watch yesterday’s interview of Fadi Riachi on MTV. It’s 56 min long and is available on YouTube. You’ll see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
Ladies and gentlemen, while you sit at home trying to feed your families, the masters are at play, full force, plotting their next moves.
Let the games begin.
In case you live on a different planet, the poor
in a country called Lebanon on planet Earth, are hungry. They are weak and can do nothing. Whatever strength they had is lost. And here you are depending, or waiting, on the poor...? Shame on you.