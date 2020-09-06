Mobile version

Aoun Reportedly Insisting on 24-Seat 'Techno-Political Govt.'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 September 2020, 13:55
President Michel Aoun is still insisting on the formation of a 24-minister “techno-political government,” media reports said.

“Efforts are underway to convince the PM-designate of this approach,” informed sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.

MP Qassem Hashem of the Development and Liberation bloc meanwhile told the daily that “contacts and consultations are ongoing at all levels.”

“The likely number of ministers will be 24,” he added.

Al-Anbaa meanwhile said that “all leaked information suggests that things have returned to square one.”

“The political forces competing for shares are again trying to impose their conditions on the PM-designate, who has expressed his dismay over this approach,” the newspaper added.

According to reports, PM-designate Mustafa Adib prefers the formation of a small government of 14 or 16 ministers. He also wants its members to be “political moderates or non-provocative figures.”

He does not want the ministers to be “members of political parties,” the reports said.

Lebanon
Comments 16
Missing kazan 06 September 2020, 14:40

I hope , for a change, that this PM will tell them i do it my way, if you don't accept let's not waste time i resign now.

Thumb canadianleb 06 September 2020, 14:45

Aoun the clown Yet again is as cluless as a clown can be!!! this guy needs to be the first to hang!!!

Missing samiam 06 September 2020, 14:48

Nothing like that has ever worked here, so why not try it again? Aoun just resign--you aren't fit to lead a country, an army or even a household.

Thumb just-lebanese 06 September 2020, 15:00

Lather, rinse, repeat.

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 06 September 2020, 15:22

Best president under 100 years old, ever!

Missing phillipo 06 September 2020, 16:07

Either technocrats or politicians. Can't be a mixture, otherwise it will simply be another disaster for Lebanon.
The new PM is correct, either I form the government I want, or I go home.
Why is the President interfering or at least trying to?

Missing bigjohn 06 September 2020, 21:03

Who the hell gave you a right to comment on Lebanese domestic affairs or the privilege to be on a Lebanese website...you are boycotted! Tell your settler government "technocrats or politicians". Actually, it is better you go back to Argentina or what the hell you came from you criminal thief.

Thumb blablablablablablablaba 06 September 2020, 16:36

Je suis homosexuel

Missing rami 06 September 2020, 17:06

Casses toi, tu pues, et marche à l'ombre

Thumb s.o.s 06 September 2020, 20:27

Franchement, je suis content que t’ai décidé de sauter le pas. Tu verras , dorénavant tu te sentiras mieux dans ta peau. Bon coming out!

Missing rabiosa 06 September 2020, 17:53

24 Ministers for what? The country is broke. Even at the best of times for such a small country there should not be more than 10 Ministries. if the PM is appointed and then forced to accept the others candidates for the portfolios/ministries, then what kind of role a PM has? Might as well just scrap it and go full Executive President.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 06 September 2020, 20:02

Is he serious? Please resign!

Thumb s.o.s 06 September 2020, 20:28

I urge you friends to watch yesterday’s interview of Fadi Riachi on MTV. It’s 56 min long and is available on YouTube. You’ll see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Missing logik 06 September 2020, 20:38

Ladies and gentlemen, while you sit at home trying to feed your families, the masters are at play, full force, plotting their next moves.

Let the games begin.

Missing bigjohn 06 September 2020, 21:06

Well if the economic situation gets any worse then the poor will be marching to the palaces.

Missing logik 06 September 2020, 21:24

In case you live on a different planet, the poor
in a country called Lebanon on planet Earth, are hungry. They are weak and can do nothing. Whatever strength they had is lost. And here you are depending, or waiting, on the poor...? Shame on you.

