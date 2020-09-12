Kubis Urges 'Credible' Probe into Port Blast to Prevent a 'Repeat'

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon marked 40 days Saturday since the colossal Beirut port explosion urging “credible” investigation and accountability.

“Only credible and transparent investigation, complete accountability and full justice can prevent repetitions of such tragedy, such crime,” said Kubis in a tweet.

He added: “With pain in our hearts we remember the victims of the devastating Beirut blast, forty days after.”

The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer left unsupervised in a port warehouse for years, flattened large parts of the capital, killed at least 190 people, injured thousands and left more than a quarter of a million homeless.

Lebanon on Saturday marks 40 days since the explosion amid calls for mass protests near the Presidential Palace in Baabda calling for accountability.