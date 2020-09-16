Adib Postpones Baabda Visit as Paris Seeks to Break Deadlock

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib will not visit Baabda on Wednesday and has postponed the appointment to Thursday to allow for further political contacts over the new government, al-Jadeed TV has reported.

LBCI television meanwhile said that French official Bernard Émié -- who is the head of the Directorate-General for External Security and an ex-ambassador to Lebanon -- has carried out a series of contacts aimed at resolving the impasse.

“The French initiative has accordingly been given an additional 24 hours for further contacts aimed at reaching an exit to the governmental file,” LBCI added.

The TV network also noted that “the atmosphere in Ain el-Tineh indicates that the course of the government formation negotiations has been rectified.”

The main obstacle reportedly delaying the formation of the new government is Speaker Nabih Berri’s insistence on retaining the finance portfolio.