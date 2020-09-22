Shiite Duo Voices Mixed Reaction to Hariri's Initiative

Ex-PM Saad Hariri’s initiative on the finance portfolio might be a “positive” step in terms of “giving the Shiite duo what it wants,” but the issue has not yet reached a positive conclusion, Shiite duo sources said on Tuesday.

“Hariri’s initiative is a step forward and we hope there will be communication with the President, who is a partner in the formation process,” the sources told al-Jadeed TV.

Amal Movement sources meanwhile told the TV network that Hariri’s remarks on accepting the exclusion of the finance portfolio from rotation among sects “for one time only” are “not what the Shiite duo wants.”

Informed sources meanwhile criticized Hariri in remarks to Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV.

“How can Hariri allow himself to voice conditions regarding the naming of the Shiite minister?” the sources said.

The ex-PM had earlier on Tuesday announced that he has decided to “help PM-designate (Mustafa) Adib find an exit through naming an independent finance minister from the Shiite sect who would be chosen by him, similarly to the rest of ministers, on the basis of competency, integrity and non-partisanship.”

“With this step, the responsibility now falls on the shoulders of those obstructing the formation of the government. If they respond and facilitate (the process) we will win Lebanon and the Lebanese will win, and if they continue their obstruction, they will bear the responsibility for wasting Lebanon’s chance to halt the collapse,” the ex-PM warned.