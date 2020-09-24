Mobile version

EU Urges Tougher Anti-virus Measures before 2nd Wave

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 September 2020, 13:20
The European Commission urged EU members states to better explain and enforce social distancing and hygiene rules to halt the return of a dangerous new wave of coronavirus infections.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: "In some member states, the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March. This is a real cause for concern.

"All member states need to roll out measures immediately and at the right time at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks."

SourceAgence France Presse
Health
