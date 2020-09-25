Abbas Asks U.N. for International Mideast Conference Next Year
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed Friday to the United Nations to arrange an international conference early next year on the peace process, in the wake of two Gulf Arab states' recognition of Israel.
"The conference should have full authority to launch a genuine peace process based on international law," Abbas told the UN General Assembly in a recorded address.
There is no chance in a million years that Abu Mazen will agree to a Palestinian State at the side of Israel. All he is interested in is a Palestinian State instead of Israel.
For over 30 years Israel has offered to sit down with the Palestinians, but first Arafat and later Abu Mazen refused to discuss Israeli offers of over 90% of the territory. Instead of putting in a counter-offer at these meetings the Palestinians just picked themselves up and left, blaming the Israelis for the breakdown. I presume that it is also the Israelis fault that for 5 years, Abu Mazan, (who has illegally kept hold of the reins of the Palestinian Presidency since his term of office ended more than 10 years ago) has refused to talk with the Israelis.
You must NOT negotiate with those who are CONTINUING to kill, demolish homes, destroy farms, steal land, and build colonial Jewish ONLY settlements on stolen land. The Palestinians MUST do what Mandela did: demand FULL rights, self determination, one person one vote, majority rule.Israel wants an Apartheid rule where Palestinians are forced to stay in Bantustans under Israeli rule with no right of return. They called the Bantustans under Apartheid rule "independent homelands". At least the racist South African Whites were not as evil as the criminal Zionists and did not ethnically cleansed the majority Black Africans by making the black Africans a minority in South Africa.
And now (or very soon) the Palestinians are or will very soon become a majority in Palestine (Israel, West bank, Gaza) without the right of return and that scares the Colonialists of BDS. Ethnic cleansing or what Israelis call "transfer" of most of the Palestinians majority to make them a minority like in 1948 is no longer acceptable. Your years as an Apartheid state is numbered!
Go back where you came from Philipo. colonial settlers in the 21st settlers are not sustainable.
You’re wrong BigFoofeÿ
With the rise of the sea and oceans, colonial settlements will be a new reality in 30 years, from Bangladesh to the Netherlands.
There is a BIG difference between immigration and colonial settlements. Colonial settlements ONLY refers to Israel.
Palestinians like ALL nations MUST achieve their full inalienable rights: Right of return, one person one vote one state. Two state solution separate and unequal without the right of return is APARTHEID. You paid Zionist (under different names) are decreasing in numbers and are scared of DBS. Your are isolated in the world and your money will NOT save you. The progressives will win in America in the next 10 years as America will drown in debt and you will be exposed and alone like Apartheid South Africa.
Israel is a rogue ethnic cleansing Apartheid state that is an ENEMY of International Law
You made at least 4 or 5 comments in this thread. All of them enraged.
Are you mentally okay ?
Ethnic cleansing and Apartheid is enraging to humans.
Syria is also under going ethnic cleansing. So is Irak. So is Iran.
I don't go insane about it. Chill.
Syria, Iraq, and Iran had a very bloody war. Refugees are allowed to go back to their countries and it does not matter what religion they are. The Palestinian nation is the ONLY nation in the world where the majority of millions of people are not allowed to go back to their country (Israel) because they are of the wrong religions (they are not Jewish). Also, is is an Apartheid state. You are condoning ethnic cleansing and Apartheid like ISIL.
You didn't answer my question john
There are 5.5 million refugees who are not allowed back in Syria. There is also ethnic cleasing of Kurds in Syria. Iran is also an apartheid state. So is Saudi Arabia.
How is that different ?
You didn't answer my question.
you are lying! They are allowed back in Syria! Every day you have refugees from all sects going back to Syria unless they have been involved in violence. That is NOT the case of Palestinians.Kurdistan in Syria is still mostly Kurdish, Aleppo is still mostly Sunni, Latakia is still mostly Sunni. North Iraq is still mostly Kurdish and Sunni Arab. South Iraq is still mostly Shiites.
Iran and the KSA are religious states and it's populations are indigenous and they are NOT an Apartheid state. South Africa was an Apartheid state. Israel is an Apartheid AND ethnic cleansing state.
Syria has no ethnic cleasining and allows refugees ? Hello ?
https://english.alaraby.co.uk/english/comment/2020/2/3/in-idlib-assads-war-machine-has-a-lethal-message
Iran is definitely an Apartheid State. They aren't indegenous to the land. Seriously dude, you have never heard of Khuzestan ?!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_separatism_in_Khuzestan
Saudi Arabia is definitely an Apartheid State. Go ask Saudi Shias who are banne form any government position. Ask them if it's not apartheid