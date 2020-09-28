Suit Filed against ex-Education Ministers, Others over 'Corruption'

The lawyers Bassem Hamad and Nadim Qawbar on Monday filed a lawsuit against ex-education minister Elias Bou Saab, the former education ministers, ex-head of the Center for Educational Research and Development Nada Oueijan and Lebanese University chief Fouad Ayoub.

The lawsuit accuses the officials and ex-officials of corruption charges in connection with the latest allegations made by caretaker Education Minister Tarek al-Majzoub during an interview on al-Jadeed TV.

Majzoub “detailed violations and offenses committed at the Education Ministry,” the lawsuit says.

It calls for “prosecuting the aforementioned individuals over the offenses of embezzling and wasting public funds, bribery, job exploitation, abuse of power, intimidation and others.”