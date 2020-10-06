Aoun Inclined to Hold Consultations Next Week, Miqati Likely Candidate

President Michel Aoun is inclined to schedule the binding parliamentary consultations for picking a new PM for next week, media reports said on Tuesday.

“In light of the proposal made by (ex-PM Najib) Miqati, which did not face any objections, Miqati is one of the likely candidates,” sources informed on the governmental file told LBCI television.

The sources also noted that the reactivation of the caretaker cabinet is out of the question and that Aoun might carry out quick contacts ahead of the official consultations.

Moreover, the sources said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Lebanon on October 29 for talks with Lebanese officials.