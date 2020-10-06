Aoun Inclined to Hold Consultations Next Week, Miqati Likely Candidate
President Michel Aoun is inclined to schedule the binding parliamentary consultations for picking a new PM for next week, media reports said on Tuesday.
“In light of the proposal made by (ex-PM Najib) Miqati, which did not face any objections, Miqati is one of the likely candidates,” sources informed on the governmental file told LBCI television.
The sources also noted that the reactivation of the caretaker cabinet is out of the question and that Aoun might carry out quick contacts ahead of the official consultations.
Moreover, the sources said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Lebanon on October 29 for talks with Lebanese officials.
Here we go again as part of keeping the nations instutions undermined the
"muqawama" approves a persom no one will work with and therefore we have the status quo.
Dudes.. Aoun is inclined goes without saying.. have you seen him lately?.. The dude can no longer get vertical... he's always in various degrees of inclines... At least once.. while trying to negotiate a small step.. he quickly became horizontal.. Some Arab leaders and helpers.. had to rush to help him up...