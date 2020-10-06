Turkey Tells Germany Chance for Libya Peace Should 'Not be Wasted'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the peace drive to end the conflict in Libya since 2011 should not be wasted, in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

There has been increased hope since the two main warring factions separately announced in August that they would cease hostilities, which was followed by a series of U.N.-backed talks.

The two main factions are based around the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday voiced "cautious optimism" over efforts to end the conflict in Libya, after co-chairing talks with the United Nations that involved the warring Libyan sides.

Erdogan told Merkel that "the opportunity that emerged thanks to the calm sustained on the field in Libya should not be wasted," the Turkish presidency said.

Turkey strongly backs the Tripoli government providing military support following an April 2019 offensive by rival strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Erdogan on Sunday expressed "full solidarity" with the GNA after a meeting in Istanbul with its head Fayez al-Sarraj.