Tunisia Arrests Two Islamic State Group Suspects

Tunisia on Tuesday arrested two men allegedly linked to the Islamic State group who were plotting "terrorist operations" in the North African nation, the interior ministry said.

One was arrested in Jendouba, in northwest Tunisia, and the other in Kebili, in the south. One of the suspects was already known to the security services.

The two men appeared before a judge in Tunis, and were remanded in custody.

Tunisia, since its 2011 revolution, has been hit by a string of jihadist attacks that have killed dozens of security personnel, civilians and foreign tourists.

On September 6, assailants rammed a patrol of the National Guard with a vehicle before stabbing the officers, killing one.

Police then gave chase and three attackers were shot dead in the ensuing gun-battle.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Tunisia is under a state of emergency, but the authorities say they have made significant progress in stopping attacks.