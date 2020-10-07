Aoun Calls Berri, His Call for Consultations 'Not Linked to French Initiative'

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday called Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and informed him of the date of binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier, LBCI TV said.

“Aoun will not hold any meetings prior to the consultations and the issue might remain limited to some communication,” the TV network added.

The President’s call for consultations is “not linked to the activation of the French initiative and it is rather the President’s duty to call for consultations,” LBCI quoted unnamed sources as saying.

“The timeframe given to the blocs is sufficient to name the figure that will assume the mission, seeing as the seven-day deadline might be enough to put the formation process on the right track,” the sources added.