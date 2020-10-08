Timeline

08 October 2020, 21:47 Hariri: The rotation of portfolios was Speaker Berri's idea when Tammam Salam's government was formed.

08 October 2020, 21:42 Hariri: The stances were escalated after the U.S. sanctions after the initial positivity towards the French initiative.

08 October 2020, 21:41 Hariri: Does the finance portfolio deserve torpedoing the rescue initiative for halting the collapse and reconstructing Beirut? We agreed at the Pine Residence that the political parties would keep away from the government and that specialists would be named ministers for the rescue mission.

08 October 2020, 21:32 Hariri: Hizbullah and the Amal Movement insist on nominating Saad Hariri only to avoid Sunni-Shiite tensions.

08 October 2020, 21:30 Hariri: The French initiative is still alive.

08 October 2020, 21:29 Hariri: When Macron came to Lebanon, I agreed with him on the formation of a mission government for six months, whose mission would have been to stop the collapse and rebuild Beirut, but political forces rejected to nominate me.

08 October 2020, 21:27 Hariri: The French initiative has not fallen and Macron spoke of a mistake that happened but he then said that Saad Hariri had made a brave initiative.

08 October 2020, 21:24 Hariri: There are three projects in the country -- that of Hizbullah and the Amal Movement which is linked to foreign forces, another that wants to pull Lebanon out of this crisis and works according to the ‘Lebanon first’ principle, and a third for overbidders who have brought the country to its current state.

08 October 2020, 21:19 Hariri: Arms have imposed some unacceptable equations on the Lebanese.