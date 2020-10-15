Reports: Hariri Will Not Withdraw His Nomination for PM Post

Ex-PM Saad Hariri will not withdraw his nomination for the PM post in the wake of the latest developments and the postponement of the parliamentary consultations by President Michel Aoun, media reports said on Thursday.

“Today, more than ever, he is clinging to the French initiative, seeing as it is the only chance to halt the collapse in the country and rebuild what was destroyed by the port explosion,” LBCI TV quoted sources close to Hariri as saying.

“He is maintaining silence and monitoring the reactions to the delay in consultations,” the sources added.

“The postponement of consultations is nothing but a postponement of the initiative,” the sources went on to say, accusing some parties of practicing obstruction.

The sources also noted that Hariri was against the “unjustified” postponement of consultations.