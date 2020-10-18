Top Palestinian Official Hospitalized in Israel after Contracting Virus
Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, diagnosed with coronavirus, was being hospitalized in Israel on Sunday after his condition worsened, the Palestine Liberation Organization and his brother said.
The PLO said in a statement that "following his contraction of Covid-19, and due to the chronic health problems he faces in the respiratory system, Dr Erekat's condition now requires medical attention in a hospital."
"His situation is not good," Saber Erekat told AFP, adding that his brother was being taken to the Rabin Medical Center in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, outside Tel Aviv.
Erekat underwent lung-transplant surgery in the United States in 2017.
The 65-year-old has been a key figure in Palestinian politics for decades, often serving as a main interlocutor for foreign envoys and the international media.
He has consistently voiced support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Jerusalem-born Erekat serves as the PLO's secretary-general and remains a stalwart presence in the inner circle of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
There have been 42,490 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the occupied West Bank, including 381 deaths.
So, the PA cuts off all contacts with Israel, including medical permits for treatment in Israeli hospitals, so they constantly declare, but when it comes to their own PLO chiefs they quickly know exactly what they need to do.
How two-faced can they be.
Because if he went to Saudi Arabia , the UAE or even Paris he’d be guaranteed to leave the hospital in a box. The Israelis are stuck with him.... they can’t afford to let him die, it would look bad.
Hey SOS (who calls himself a Lebanese Sunni): ONLY Israel, The Israeli Lobby who runs the US, and their Arab puppets like you hate the Palestinians. Also, they are totally isolated in the world.
Another lie told by Phillipo. According to COGAT, the Israeli body that administers parts of the West Bank and handles border crossings between Gaza and Israel "The reduction of movements in [the crossing between Gaza and Israel for] medical-humanitarian cases is done in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region.”
Saeb Erekat is an Israeli collaborator, which is the reason the Zionist entity is treating him.
Disband the PNA and end talk of a "two state" solution since the terrorist Israelis do not believe in a 2 state solution. Demand Israel stop killing Palestinians, destroying their homes and farms, stealing their land, and building Jewish ONLY colonial settlements. One state, one person one vote, right of return of Christian and Muslim Palestinians, majority DEMOCRATIC rule and an end to APARTHEID.
"The terrorist Israelis do not believe in a 2 state solution"
Arafat is the one who said no to every offer.
"building Jewish ONLY colonial settlements"
There are arab israelis living in the West Bank
"right of return of Christian and Muslim Palestinians, majority DEMOCRATIC rule and an end to APARTHEID"
Lebanon is more an Apartheid State than Israel.
Daaai... arafat said yes to the Arab league offer. Israel said no. Israel refuses every solution that is based on international law.
Jewish settlements in the West Bank are Jewish only. There may be one or two exceptions out of hundreds. That does not change that fact. They are racist and illegal.
Despite many problems, Lebanon did not dispossess and disenfranchise millions of people who are robbed of their land, property and right to vote.
Q: Why is bigjohn fearlessly resisting Israel in Koura?
A: Because he could find a place to resist them in in Arida Akkar.