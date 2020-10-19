Paris Bourse Trade Suspended Due to 'Technical Problem', Euronext Says

Trading on the Paris stock exchange has been suspended due to a technical problem, bourse operator Euronext said Monday.

"We are working to resolve the problem," Euronext said in a tweet.

It added that the problem affected all its market products.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 0.82 percent at 4,976.15 points at around 10 am (0800 GMT), just before the halt.

Euronext also runs the Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Dublin and Oslo stock markets.

Earlier this month Euronext announced it would buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange group for 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion).