Govt. May be Formed within '2 Weeks', Dollar Rate to 'Drop Dramatically'

The new government will likely be formed within two weeks and the move will positively affect the situations in Lebanon, including the dollar exchange rate, media reports said.

In remarks to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper published Sunday, sources close to President Michel Aoun said that the government “might be announced within two weeks or less,” noting that the parties have agreed that the line-up should not exceed 20 ministers.

“The line-up is almost ready, based on what was accomplished by resigned PM-designate Mustafa Adib,” the sources added.

The parties still need to agree on “details, including the distribution of some ministerial portfolios, especially the sovereign ones,” Asharq al-Awsat said.

“Should the atmosphere remain unchanged, and should no unexpected development happen, the government will be formed as quick as possible, which will reflect on the general situations in Lebanon, topped by a drop in the dollar exchange rate,” the daily quoted the sources that are close to Aoun as saying.

“The dollar will drop dramatically once the government is formed,” the sources added.