Mobile version

Turkish Lira Slides to Record Low of 8 against Dollar

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 October 2020, 10:15
W460

Turkey's lira on Monday set a new record low against the US dollar after the central bank refused to raise its main interest rate and tensions increased sharply with the country's Western allies.

The lira was at 8.03 against the dollar at around 0730 GMT, suffering a loss of nearly one percent since the start of the day.

The Turkish currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52.

The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

Turkey's central bank last week upset the markets which had expected a 175 basis points hike to the one-week repo rate.

The bank opted instead to keep the rate unchanged at 10.25 percent despite market concerns over persistently high inflation, which remains in double-digits, and worries about a sharp drop in foreign currency reserves.

Consumer price inflation was 11.75 percent in September.

The bank's governor will deliver the quarterly inflation report on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The lira's decline comes at a time of strained relations with NATO allies including France, Greece and the United States over multiple issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angered Paris after he said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed to have "mental checks" at the weekend.

France responded by recalling its ambassador to Ankara and on Saturday described Erdogan's comments as "unacceptable".

© Agence France-Presse

SourceAgence France Presse
Business
Comments 7
Thumb s.o.s 26 October 2020, 10:57

It’s good for Turkish exports.... and now is the day to buy a vacation home in Istanbul... oh wait, our savings are gone.

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 26 October 2020, 11:30

Real estate is inflation proof all over the world. Don't be fooled that you can buy cheap property in Turkey. Prices get adjusted daily:)

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 October 2020, 16:03

Wallahi ya Janoubi, my Turkish friend bought a flat for dirt cheap ($50k) on the Black Sea, a brand new construction in 2016 , he spends his summer there . He’s been telling me to emulate him, instead I preferred leaving my money at the bank... a regrettable decision.

Report
Thumb blablablablablaba 26 October 2020, 11:36

I support the gay community in Turkey.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 October 2020, 16:03

I’m very proud of your coming out bla. Even the Pope said he’s in favor of gay marriage.

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 26 October 2020, 13:46

The word "lira" is bad luck for any nation. Italy, turkey, lebanon

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 October 2020, 15:57

Look at the British lira, it isn’t doing so bad.

Reply Report