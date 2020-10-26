UNDP, LibanPost Organize Postage Stamp Youth Competition

The UNDP and LibanPost organize a stamp competition on November 17 urging youth to design a postage stamp for the occasion of the 2020 International Anti-Corruption Day, a press release said on Monday.

Your age is between 15 and 29 years and you want to design a postage stamp that contributes to raising public awareness against corruption in Lebanon and advocating for transparency and accountability? Then, this competition is for you!

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and LibanPost invite you to submit your design by 17 November 2020. The top ten designs will be selected by a jury based on pre-set CRITERIA and announced on 9 December 2020 on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, which is designated by the UN General Assembly to mark the adoption of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The best design will become the newest Lebanese postage stamp!

This competition is part of OUR CAMPAIGN to commemorate this Day in Lebanon in 2020, and to pave the way for stronger youth engagement in the public anti-corruption debate and in related concrete reforms and actions that can contribute to the country’s recovery and fulfill the promise of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development

For more information about the competition conditions and the application form, kindly visit UNDP’s website.