European Stocks Advance at Open after Lockdowns

Europe's major stock markets advanced Thursday in opening deals, after dizzying losses the previous day, as investors digested new lockdowns in France and Germany to combat soaring coronavirus infection rates.

In initial deals, the benchmark Paris CAC 40 shares index rose 0.5 percent to 4,591.83 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.6 percent to 11,624.32 and London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent to 5,594.08. All three markets had fallen sharply the previous day.