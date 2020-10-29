Saudi Wounds French Consulate Guard in Jeddah Knife Attack

A Saudi citizen wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah on Thursday, state media and the French embassy said.

"The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger," the embassy said in a statement.

Police in Mecca province, where Jeddah is situated, said the attacker was a Saudi, but it did not give the nationality of the guard, who they said had sustained minor injuries.

The French embassy in Riyadh strongly condemned the attack and urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "extreme vigilance."

Neither the Saudi authorities nor the French embassy gave any indication of the motivation for the attack.

However, it comes amid growing anger in the Middle East over French President Emmanuel Macron's vow not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Mohammed, which have triggered a growing boycott of French goods in the Arab world.

On Thursday Muslims across the region are celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet's birthday.