Bahrain FM Urges New Talks with Palestinians on Israel Visit

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani, leading his country's first-ever official visit to Israel, called for Israelis and Palestinians to renew peace talks aimed at a two-state solution to their conflict.

Zayani said Bahrain's historic decision to establish ties with Israel would help foster "a dawn of the peace" in the Middle East.

"In order to achieve and consolidate such a peace, the Palestinian and Israeli conflict needs to be resolved. I therefore call for both parties to get around the negotiating table to achieve a viable two-state solution as is also sought by the international community."