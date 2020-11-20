Mobile version

IATA Says Airlines Need Another $70-80 Billion to Survive

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 November 2020, 15:40
Airlines need up to another $80 billion to survive, the head of the industry's trade association told a French daily on Friday, as many countries tighten restrictions to confront another wave of coronavirus infections.

"For the coming months the industry is estimated to need $70-$80 billion in additional aid," the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Alexandre de Juniac told La Tribune. "Otherwise they won't survive."

