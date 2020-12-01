Bahrain Delegation in Israel for Talks on Boosting Ties
A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in Israel Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries normalized relations in September.
The Gulf state of Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in signing up to a U.S.-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to do so.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had been due to visit Bahrain this week but the trip was cancelled, diplomatic sources told AFP without elaborating.
The cancellation followed the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist blamed on the Israeli spy agency, the Mossad.
Last month, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani held Jerusalem talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu and outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pormpeo, who was on a farewell visit.
The latest delegation, led by Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, landed at Ben Gurion airport on Tuesday, Israeli diplomatic sources confirmed.
The delegation is scheduled to meet both Ashkenazi and Netanyahu on Wednesday.
Israeli authorities did not indicate whether the delegation would visit the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Many Palestinians are hostile to Arab governments normalizing their relations with Israel without a comprehensive peace deal and oppose such visits.
The Waqf, which manages Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, cannot bar any Muslim from visiting them.
As long as heretics from Bahrain don’t touch al Aqsa, I’m okay with this new peace deal. Our holy and noble mosque was built by the Sunni for the Sunni and all believers from all sects are welcome to visit it except heretics .
sa3dan hariri is a sunni. He squandered sunni rights in libano. Even geagea felt pity of sunni predicament.
He’s a traitor... forget him, the weakling is history.
"Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had been due to visit Bahrain this week but the trip was cancelled, diplomatic sources told AFP without elaborating."
The real reason for the cancellation is that Bibi Netanyahu is not willing to have any of his ministers visiting either UAE or Bahrain before he does.
s.o.s. - Who exactly decides who is a heretic?
al Aqsa can be visited by any Moslem who so wishes from wherever he comes.
A person who can physically hurt himself like shias hit themselves with sharp blades in Muharram are a threat to society. Sunni are realistically Muslims as they follow Quran and Hadith (Sayings of Prophet Muhammad) and hence know bloodshed is forbidden.
Shias have replaced Allah and Muhammad with Ali and Hussain. You can see them promoting these names everywhere and this is heresy. The Quran has not even considered about family tree and successions after Prophet Muhammad.
Why would Shias do anything according to Islam hence they pray and fast at different times in Ramadan. Its because they are heretics that they end up doing nothing according to Islam and hence are not Muslims.
The list goes on which involves mourning , worshipping etc.
The ignorant Israeli Jewish Zionist who claims to be a Sunni speaks
Except the Palestinian Muslims who are limited same as Palestinian Christians. Any person who is of the Judaic religion is given a citizenship on arrival in occupied Palestine, while Palestinians and their descendants are not allowed to go back to their homeland and are forced to live in exile because they are not JEWISH. Your EVIL Apartheid state is being exposed around the world same way Apartheid South Africa was.
Israel came into existence by ethnic cleansing of the indigenous population in the 20th century. The US came into existence by ethnic cleansing of the Indigenous population during colonial days of the 18th century. The big difference is that the US is NOT forcing any native Americans to live in forced exile outside the US and it is open for immigration to the whole world.
Lies.
Israel came into existance because on 29th November 1947 the United Nations General Assembly voted by 33 votes against 13 to establish two independent states in the British controlled mandated area called Palestine.
The Jews accepted this vote and established the State of Israel, the Arabs refused to accept it, and so even today 73 years later there is still no independent Arab state in the territory.
Also remember, Jordan occupied the West Bank, and Egypt occupied Gaza, from 1948 to 1967, but neither of them thought about giving the local populations an independent state. Perhaps you know why?
"Israel came into existence by ethnic cleansing of the indigenous population in the 20th century."
Is that why 20% of the population of Israel is Moslem, is that why there are senior officers in the army and police, is that why there are senior medical staff in nearly every hospital in the country, not to mention the Moslem, Christian and Druze members of the Israeli parliament and the judicial system.
Also for you sports fans, half of the Israel national football team, including the captain, are non-Jewish.
And still you have the audacity to call this "ethnic clensing".