UK Minister Ends Visit to Lebanon, Urges Lebanon’s Politicians to Act Now

On his first visit to Lebanon, the UK’s Minister for the Middle East, James Cleverly, has urged Lebanon’s politicians to implement urgent reforms to prevent the country plunging further into economic crisis, the UK embassy said in a press release Friday.

As part of his visit, Minister Cleverly met with President General Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Caretaker PM Hassan Diab, Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, PM-designate Saad Hariri, Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

The visit to Lebanon comes at a critical time for the country amidst an ailing economy, an ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increasingly vulnerable population. Minister Cleverly underlined the need for the rapid formation of a new government, and the urgency of long-awaited reforms.

At the port of Beirut, the Minister saw the scale of August’s devastating blast and the important role UK aid provided in the response. This included over $30 million aid package, the swift deployment of UK teams of humanitarians, military and medical specialists and the deployment of HMS Enterprise sent to help with the recovery efforts.

At the end of his visit, Minister Cleverly said:

‘I was humbled by the strength and courage of the Lebanese people who I met during my visit, despite the extremely challenging times they are facing. The UK and the international community will continue to support the people of Lebanon, including the most vulnerable. But that alone is not enough, and Lebanese leaders must act now to save Lebanon from a complete economic catastrophe.

“The people of Lebanon deserve a better future. Accountability, transparency and taking responsibility are key for Lebanon to rise again.”

Minister Cleverly met Lebanese families who have been supported by the UK in the aftermath of the port blast, including women whose homes were damaged, and those who suffered life-changing injuries. He also met with some of the 150 small businesses that the UK is supporting to rebuild after the explosion.

The Minister visited the First Land Border Regiment watch tower – a UK border security project helping to keep Lebanese borders secure. The UK is a proud partner of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Lebanon’s sole legitimate defenders.

In Tripoli, he met youth groups from Jabal Mohsen and Bab El Tebbeneh - supported by MARCH NGO - working on rebuilding communities destroyed by conflict, strengthening ties between them, transforming lives and brightening future prospects. He also heard about how the UK’s Lebanon Enterprise and Employment Programme (LEEP) –is working with MARCH and Restart to support at risk youth and ex-convicts to get back into the workforce. The programme will create 1,300 jobs and help support Lebanon’s challenging economy.

Under the UK’s support to the No Lost Generation Initiative to create education opportunities, Minister Cleverly met with a group of girls and boys and heard about the positive impact education has had on their lives so far.

Minister Cleverly announced over $28 million of UK aid – to build on the success of the programme, which supports children at risk of child labour, early marriage and sexual violence. This announcement comes ahead of the UK co-hosted Global Education Summit next year, which will urge world leaders to invest in getting children around the world into school to build back better from coronavirus.

UK support is helping the World Food Programme to support Syrian families, 88% of who now live in extreme poverty, meet basic needs including food and shelter, as the Syria crisis rages on. The Minister was able to hear first-hand from families on how UK support has helped.

The Minister’s visit to Lebanon came after he visited Iraq, where he discussed regional issues including the coronavirus pandemic and security.