Hariri to Present 18-Seat Govt. Line-Up in Next 48 Hours
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will present a draft cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun in the next 48 hours, media reports said.
“Hariri has prepared a list of candidates for an 18-minister mission government and will submit it to President Aoun,” highly informed political sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
The draft “abides by the French specifications,” the sources added.
The PM-designate’s move is aimed at making a “breakthrough,” the sources went on to say, revealing that Hariri had announced this in a secret meeting with ex-PMs Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam on Friday.
Ex-PM Najib Miqati did not attend the meeting due to his presence in London, the sources noted.
and these 18 ministers will ensure returning the stolen money and arresting the criminals behind de port's blast? this is crucial if you are expecting the fiat of the Lebanese people, after all the government works for the people, don't they?