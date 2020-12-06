Mobile version

Hariri to Present 18-Seat Govt. Line-Up in Next 48 Hours

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 December 2020, 13:06
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will present a draft cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun in the next 48 hours, media reports said.

“Hariri has prepared a list of candidates for an 18-minister mission government and will submit it to President Aoun,” highly informed political sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

The draft “abides by the French specifications,” the sources added.

The PM-designate’s move is aimed at making a “breakthrough,” the sources went on to say, revealing that Hariri had announced this in a secret meeting with ex-PMs Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam on Friday.

Ex-PM Najib Miqati did not attend the meeting due to his presence in London, the sources noted.

