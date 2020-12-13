Pessimism Grows on Govt. Formation Prior to Macron Visit

Skepticism is increasing regarding the possibility of forming a new government prior to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Lebanon on December 22, media reports said.

The visit is Macron’s third to crisis-hit Lebanon this year after an August 4 cataclysmic explosion at Beirut’s port killed 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the capital.

“Impasse, paralysis and tensions are engulfing the government formation process,” An-Nahar newspaper reported on Sunday.

“Doubts grew over the past hours due to the paralysis that is gripping the internal scene and the lack of any indications suggesting that a government can be formed soon,” the daily added.

It also noted that the latest political clash regarding the investigations and charges in the port blast probe has aggravated the situation amid “a trade of accusations over using the judiciary to settle political scores.”