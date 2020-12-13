Pessimism Grows on Govt. Formation Prior to Macron Visit
Skepticism is increasing regarding the possibility of forming a new government prior to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Lebanon on December 22, media reports said.
The visit is Macron’s third to crisis-hit Lebanon this year after an August 4 cataclysmic explosion at Beirut’s port killed 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the capital.
“Impasse, paralysis and tensions are engulfing the government formation process,” An-Nahar newspaper reported on Sunday.
“Doubts grew over the past hours due to the paralysis that is gripping the internal scene and the lack of any indications suggesting that a government can be formed soon,” the daily added.
It also noted that the latest political clash regarding the investigations and charges in the port blast probe has aggravated the situation amid “a trade of accusations over using the judiciary to settle political scores.”
Take an article from naharnet or any news outlet from 10 years ago, and copy paste it, the country doesn’t evolve, it even regresses.
The blame is to be put on Hariri and Geagea for electing this 'strong' president who brought the country to total collapse.
The common person on the street knew what it would mean electing Aoun and Bassil to the presidency. Hariri and Geagea even knew more yet they went ahead with it for personal gain. It did not work out for either one of them and now the citizens of this country are suffering and Lebanon is lost.
Aoun's history speaks for itself while his present and future are only a reflection of what this man is capable of doing.
Picking a deserter and someone who has a history of mental illness for the top job was insane in the first place.
In Venezuela they picked a bus driver for the same position, look where they are today.... it’s where Lebanon is heading for.
You nailed it!
I am not sure what Macron is even coming to Lebanon for and he expects to achieve with a bunch of warlords. Hasn't he learned his lesson from the last time humiliated him and laughed in his face and told him a bold lie.
He'd be wise to cancel and save his face and Presidency on the world stage. let that Banana Republic of Lebanon rot to it's core and when it completely collapses, then come back with a UN mandate to make Lebanon a French overseas territory run by an apponited French governor
Nothing will change, the formula is still the same one from the Syrian oppression days why should we expect a different result?